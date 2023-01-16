Famous college town hosts 'Girlx' event for kids 'who identify as girls or with girlhood'

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

The city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, will host a sports night later this week intended for anyone who “identifies as a girl or with girlhood,” according to its website.

“Cambridge Sports Night For Girlx” is a city-sponsored event for “girlx” between kindergarten and fifth grade and will take place on Jan. 18, its website reads. The event is “an opportunity for girlx to explore new sports, learn about existing teams, and enjoy prizes, pizza, games, and hands-on demonstrations.”

The city used the term “girlx” to broaden the scope of event attendees to include boys who identify as a girl or “with girlhood.” The phrase piggybacks off of other attempts to broaden words’ definitions to be more inclusive, such as with “Latinx” or “womxn.”

“Girlx” who participate in sports report better grades, higher levels of confidence and self-esteem, critical thinking skills and more friendships, according to the event flyer. The kids will be invited to try a variety of sports including basketball, cheer, football, hockey, lacrosse, soccer and softball.

All participants will also be given a “free swim pass to the War Memorial pool.”

The Cambridge Commission on the Status of Women, the Office of the Mayor and the Department of Human Services Programs also sponsored the event.

Cambridge is a wealthy, liberal college town known for being the home of Ivy League Harvard University and the elite Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The event sparked backlash on Twitter by users who condemned the city’s use of the term “girlx.”

“If you were a bit aware, or actually cared about girls’ sports, you’d know that there are more and more men out there who ‘identify with girlhood’, and they’re the last people we want marching into girls’ spaces, sports and lives,” one user tweeted.

Another asked the city to clarify what “identify with girlhood” means.

The City of Cambridge, Cambridge Commission on the Status of Women, the Office of the Mayor and the Department of Human Services Programs did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

