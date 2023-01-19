Farmer speaks out against forcing cows to wear diapers to contain methane emissions

(FOX NEWS) – A Tennessee farmer condemned the idea of forcing cows to wear masks and diapers to contain their methane emissions, saying the people who came up with the idea have "gone to loony town."

French dairy giant Danone announced in mid-January it plans to put masks and diapers on cows to trap their flatulence and burps in an effort to reduce methane emissions by 30% come 2030.

Stephanie Nash called the whole thing udder madness Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

