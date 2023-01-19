A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Farmer speaks out against forcing cows to wear diapers to contain methane emissions

'Gone to loony town'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:59am
(FOX NEWS) – A Tennessee farmer condemned the idea of forcing cows to wear masks and diapers to contain their methane emissions, saying the people who came up with the idea have "gone to loony town." 

French dairy giant Danone announced in mid-January it plans to put masks and diapers on cows to trap their flatulence and burps in an effort to reduce methane emissions by 30% come 2030.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Stephanie Nash called the whole thing udder madness Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Read the full story ›

