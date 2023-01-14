Fauci bemoans China's decision to lift 'flawed' lockdowns

By Harold Hutchison

Dr. Anthony Fauci called China’s decision to lift “flawed” lockdowns “unfortunate” during a Friday Fox News appearance, saying they failed to “open up safely.”

“China had a policy that I think was flawed. They locked down completely for a very long period of time,” Fauci, who retired as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden in December, told “Your World” host Neil Cavuto. “When you’re going to strictly lock down, you should use that period to be able to do things to allow you to open up safely. One of the things you can do, during that period, get as many of your citizens vaccinated as possible, particularly the elderly.”

“That’s something that the Chinese did not do,” Fauci continued. “I mean, they locked down in a very stringent manner, and then had political pressure among their citizenry about opening up, and they did, they opened up, and were quite vulnerable. It is unfortunate.”

China ended its COVID lockdowns following days of protests in the wake of a deadly fire in an apartment building that killed at least ten people. COVID-19 mitigation policies, including locked doors, led to the Chinese government trapping the people inside the burning building according to the BBC.

China claimed that seven people died from COVID as of Dec. 27, but anecdotes of overflowing body bags and hearses at funeral homes and cemeteries called China’s reporting into question, The New York Times reported.

“They’re getting the worst of both possible outcomes. They’ve locked down and had a negative effect on society. Now they’re opening up,” Fauci said. “They’ve got to get those people, particularly the elderly, vaccinated or just like you say correctly it is projected that between now and April there will be anywhere from 650,000 to a million-plus deaths in China, which would be terribly tragic for that population.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday it was investigating whether Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine creates an increased risk for people to suffer strokes.