Feds targeting 'domestic populism' as if it was 'foreign national security threat'

The United States government, back in the day, fought "misinformation" being spread by ISIS by creating military-grade artificial intelligence that quickly identified and censored the ideologies the radicals were disseminating.

Now the feds' plan is to adapt that tech so that Americans who dissent from the politically correct lines on vaccine safety and election integrity also can be censored.

That's according to a new report from Just the News which cited grant documents and cyber experts.

The report said the National Science Foundation already has handed out millions of dollars to "universities and private firms" to build tools "eerily similar to those developed in 2011 by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency."

TRENDING: WATCH: You won't believe what Biden's Energy chief blames for high gas prices

At that time, it was running the Social Media in Strategic Communication program, and those tools helped "identify misinformation or deception campaigns and counter them with truthful information."

They were used during the Arab Spring uprisings when the turbulence in the Middle East spawned ISIS.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report said back then, the idea was to track and minimize the impact of "dissidents" who wanted to overthrow U.S.-friendly regimes.

Should Americans who dissent from the politically correct narrative be considered a national security threat? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Darpa's objectives included to detect and classify the spread of ideas or memes and "deceptive messaging," and the identify "persuasion campaign structures."

Also, to identify those running such programs and counter their messages.

Similar schemes now are being used against Americans' speech, Mike Benz, of the Foundation for Freedom Online, told Just the News.

"One of the most disturbing aspects of the Convergence Accelerator Track F domestic censorship projects is how similar they are to military-grade social media network censorship and monitoring tools developed by the Pentagon for the counterinsurgency and counterterrorism contexts abroad," he explained in a report.

He told Just the News, "DARPA's been funding an AI network using the science of social media mapping dating back to at least 2011-2012, during the Arab Spring abroad and during the Occupy Wall Street movement here at home. They then bolstered it during the time of ISIS to identify homegrown ISIS threats in 2014-2015."

The new version, he said, targets "those wary of potential adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccine and those skeptical of recent U.S. election results."

He warned it's actually treating "domestic populism" as if it was a "foreign national security threat."

Benz said while the Trump administration created something called the Convergence Accelerator to address "quantum technology," Democrats under Joe Biden "basically took this infrastructure for multidisciplinary science work to converge on a common science problem and took the problem of what people say on social media as being on the level of, say, quantum technology."

The alarming part is, he said the belief is "if trust in the government or trust in the media cannot be earned, it must be installed."

Benz, who was on Just the News' "Just the News No Noise" program, said censorship became the norm during COVID, and the 2022 election.

"What's happened now is the government says, 'Okay, we've established this normative foothold in it being okay to [censor political speech], now we're going to supercharge you guys with all sorts of DARPA military grade censorship, weaponry, so that you can now take what you've achieved in the censorship space and scale it to the level of a U.S. counterinsurgency operation,'" he said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].