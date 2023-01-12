Fight escalates over Joe Biden's OTHER paperwork scandal

Joe Biden all of a sudden is all over the headlines for what he had, and where it was.

So far there has been confirmation of classified government documents found in an office for a China-linked foundation where Biden used to work, in his Delaware home garage, apparently next to his Corvette, and a third location.

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate how and why the government secrets were being stored in locations that were not legally approved. In fact, vice presidents cannot declassify material and it's a crime to mishandle it.

The papers apparently were from Biden's vice presidency, so they've been "loose" for a number of years already.

TRENDING: U.S. automakers vow to make cars people don't want

But now there's word on a fight over his OTHER papers: documents from his Senate tenure.

Judicial Watch says it has filed with the Delaware Supreme Court on behalf of itself and the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The watchdog is seeking to overturn a lower court's ruling that the records covering Biden's Senate career cannot be released.

There are an estimated 1,850 boxes of archival records from Biden's 36 years as a member of the Senate.

Is Biden living up to his commitment to bring "transparency and truth back to government"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (22 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The University of Delaware has been sitting on Biden’s Senate records for more than 10 years and is desperate to avoid any scrutiny of its secret deal with Biden to hide these records," charged Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The latest revelations about Biden’s handling of ‘classified’ records raise even more questions about what Biden is hiding."

In 2020 the two organizations filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in Delaware to obtain access to the record of a longtime senator.

The university had refused to release anything, and the lower courts agreed.

An appeal now asks the higher court to reverse, even though the school claimed no public funds were used protecting the stash of papers.

"The Supplemented Affidavit is nothing more than a document filled with stale hearsay and vague [assertions without proof] which at best shows that the university did not engage in a diligent effort, as required by law, to review Appellants’ Requests. Appellants identified the deficiencies and asked to vet the assertions themselves. The Superior Court, however, simply granted the university 'do overs.' Even after multiple attempts, the university has still not carried its burden to prove that the requested records are not subject to FOIA," the case argues.

Judicial Watch and the news foundation now are seeking discovery "to include at [a] minimum, a deposition of a representative of the university and production of documents … Alternatively, the court should remand this case with instructions to order the turnover of the requested documents since the university has had more than adequate opportunity to satisfy its burden."

News foundation spokesman Micahel Bastasch said, "On day one, the White House said President Biden was committed to bringing 'transparency and truth back to government.' Apparently, the University of Delaware didn’t get the memo.

"It’s shocking they’ve spent years fighting to keep these records hidden from the American people."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!