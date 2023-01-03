'F****ing d***': Parents sue school after daughter allegedly given 'pornographic' assignment

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

Two Las Vegas parents sued a school district after their daughter was allegedly required to complete a “pornographic” assignment.

Candra and Terrell Evans filed a lawsuit against Clark County School District (CCSD) alleging that their 15-year-old daughter was given an assignment and told to read a monologue in front of her classmates that “contained explicit, obscene and sexually violent material.” The parents alleged that the educators of the district took part in “unlawful grooming and abuse of a minor” involving “pornographic material.”

“[The teacher] helped the other student edit their obscenely violent pornographic monologue knowing that it would then be provided to another student to read, memorize and perform in front of the class,” the lawsuit said, according to the lawsuit.

In April, Candra Evans allegedly met with school administration after learning about the assignment, where educators “defended the obscene monologue and then blamed [the student] for reading it, stating that she could have said ‘no,’ but she didn’t,” the lawsuit stated. At a CCSD school board meeting, Evans read an excerpt her daughter was told to memorize for class, KLAS News reported.

“I don’t love you. It’s not you. It’s just that I don’t like d*** or any d*** in that case,” Evans read, according to KLAS News.

“I’ve tried to look at it from all different perspectives, but the truth is, I’m a f***ing lesbian,” the monologue continued, KLAS News reported. “I’ll never love you or any man, or any f***ing d***. I hope you find a nice straight girl because that’s not me, and I’m tired of pretending that it is.”

Following the May school board meeting, the school district announced it was investigating the incident, but it is unclear if the investigation concluded, according to Fox 5.

“The Clark County School District is investigating the circumstances surrounding a class assignment consisting of a student-generated writing exercise that produced content not conducive to student instruction,” the school said in a statement to Fox 5. “The District does not comment on individual employee or personnel issues, and all policies and procedures are being followed.”

Evans’ attorney and CCSD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

