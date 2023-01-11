First 2024 Ford Mustang will be auctioned for charity at multi-million dollar event

(FOX NEWS) -- The first of the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang GTs will be built for a good cause.
The rights to purchase the VIN001 car will be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson collector car event in Scottsdale, Arizona, this month for charity.
All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, and there could be a lot.
