'Flick you in your face': What were McCarthy and Gaetz really saying?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has made some concessions to the House Freedom Caucus, earning enough support to be voted House speaker for the new Congress.

But apparently there were some "words" before that point was reached.

And a poster called "Bad Lip Reading" has released a video of one of the [alleged] exchanges between McCarthy and a chief critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Here it is:

Everything changes once you know what McCarthy and Gaetz were actually saying#118thCongress #KevinMcCarthy #MattGaetz pic.twitter.com/8Yr7LCtioC — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 8, 2023

At the Powerline blog was this comment: "That was quite a dramatic scene on the House floor Friday night when Kevin McCarthy walked up the aisle and confronted Matt Gaetz. I'm not a good enough lip reader to know what passed between them, but fortunately we have the experts at Bad Lip Reading on the job,and they have decoded it for us."

The "conversation," purportedly starts out with McCarthy asking. "Son? What does a gopher build?"

It deteriorates from there.

One of Gaetz's responses is, "I think you don't know algebra."

He shortly adds, "Is that a tiger?" pointing into the House aisle.

McCarthy continues, "One of your friends promised me I could flick you in your face."

Gaetz? "Absolutely you may not do that."

When McCarthy orders, "Say any cereal name," Gaetz responds, "Cinnamon Toast Crunch."

