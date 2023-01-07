A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Florida gov declares state of emergency over wave of migrant arrivals

Activates national guard

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2023 at 5:36pm
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announces the lifting of all local COVID-19 emergency orders during a news conference Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Video screenshot)

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday, activating the National Guard to help with an influx of migrants arriving by boat on Florida’s coast.

In response to the Biden administration’s alleged inability to manage a record number of migrants attempting to cross the southern border into the U.S. and anticipating a wave of migrant arrivals, DeSantis authorized state agencies to take emergency response measures Jan. 6, according to the order. The governor also authorized the National Guard to deploy “as needed, to deal with this emergency,” given that “the migration of unauthorized aliens to the State of Florida is likely to constitute a major disaster.”

“The lawlessness at the Southwest Border continues unabated and the Biden Administration has repeatedly demonstrated its ineptitude at managing the crisis it created,” the order stated. As a result, an increasing number of illegal migrants are seeking entry to the U.S.

At least 345 unauthorized persons entered Florida on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, and the state has identified multiple vessels likely to contain illegal migrants destined for Florida’s shores, the order stated. From August 2022 to January 2023, officials indicted more than 8,000 migrants in the waters around Florida’s peninsula.

Customs and Border Patrol has logged a record number of migrant encounters at all U.S. borders in the first two months of fiscal year 2023, which began in October, including 460,000 at the southern border alone.

Is Florida being flooded with illegal migrants?

Nearly 500 illegal migrants docked in the Florida Keys over New Year’s weekend, forcing a park in the region to shut down as Florida law enforcement struggled to apprehend all of the arrivals. Border Patrol reportedly told local police they did not have sufficient federal resources to respond, according to a Facebook post by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s office.

Ramsay’s office described the incident as a “federal failure.”

Biden is set to make his first visit to the southern border since becoming president in January 2021 before traveling to Mexico to attend the North American Leaders’ Summit. The border visit will likely include a stop in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, where Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared an emergency authorizing use of additional resources to help with migrants sleeping on the streets.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

