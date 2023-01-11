'Fraud': Ronna Romney McDaniel gets destroyed for border photo op

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is being urged to resign by some conservatives for allegedly being a "fraud" after her staged photo op this week at the U.S. southern border.

Romney appeared with a six other Americans Sunday at the border in Hidalgo, Texas, posting photos and a video of her visit on Twitter.

We are at the border today to call out Joe Biden. Because of him, this is the worst border crisis in history! pic.twitter.com/UimQ9dmIDZ — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 8, 2023

In her video, the Republican Party chair slammed President Joe Biden, saying: "He's putting forward a fake plan that's not gonna solve any of the problems that these folks deal with every day. We need more Border Patrol. We need more support for our Border Patrol.

"What's happening across this border is not humanitarian for anybody who's coming here. The cartels are making $13 billion a year. We have a drug crisis that's inundating these communities.

"This is a shame what the Biden administration is doing. We need to call them out every single day. This is not a two-hour photo op. This is an everyday problem that Democrats are refusing to fix. And we're here today to say, 'President Biden, do better,'" she concluded.

Wednesday morning, McDaniel wrote a commentary at the Daily Caller News Foundation, in which she added: "Everything you've read about the border is true: it's unguarded and chaotic. Thousands of illegal immigrants and millions of deadly fentanyl doses make it across on a weekly basis.

"It is shameful and dishonest for Biden and his administration to pretend that this isn't a raging crisis. I doubt that parents who have lost children to this out-of-control wave of drugs are comforted by Biden saying there are 'more important things' than the deadly situation at the border."

But online responses to her message have been anything but positive.

One user, Glen S., a Navy veteran and independent conservative, brought to mind a recent report that exposed millions of dollars in donations intended to help the RNC but were instead financed luxury services for McDaniel and her cohorts.

"You are not for anyone but yourself. Apples don't fall far from the tree," he wrote.

You are not for anyone but yourself. Apples don’t fall far from the tree. pic.twitter.com/JktVzj6W8O — Glen S 🇺🇸, Independent Conservative (@GlenSPhoto) January 8, 2023

Others had similar sentiments:

You are a fraud ... no one cares that you are at the border. Signed, TEXAN

That explains all of the emails I've received asking for donations. BTW - How much did you spend on flowers on this trip?

You are awful. Harmeet for chair.

You need to resign!

Endless political theater is what the GOP actually means when they talk about "holding people accountable." Unless you're going to the border to build the wall yourself, we don't need anymore videos like this.

Must be close to election time. Fake. #NeverRonnaAgain

How much republican donor money did you squander for this photo op?

Why'd y'all vote against border security, then?

Were your boots on the ground doing all you could to get those elected who wanted to close the border such as @KariLake this last election Nov 2022, no you weren't. Time to resign!!

"Ask your doctor if being a lying Republican grifter is right for you." Sorry for the redundancy.

First time @GOPChairwoman has been outside of DC in a long time. Hell, maybe outside, period.

McDaniel's time as head the Republican Party is in real jeopardy, as she's facing a serious challenge from attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell to replace her.

Lindell believes he has secured enough support to derail McDaniel at the RNC's winter meeting this month, telling Business Insider he's "locked in" the commitments he needs to make sure McDaniel will not have an outright win.

"It'll be like, what you've just seen happening in our Congress here, you know. There's gonna be multiple votes, and there's a three-way race, and we all stay in until somebody gets to 85," Lindell told Insider, alluding to the majority votes needed from 168 voting members of the RNC.

"I have plenty of states now. I believe [McDaniel is] well under 85 – with my math, I'd say somewhere around 70 to 75," he said.

On Monday, the Alabama Republican Party said it "cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel."

"We believe that RNC leadership needs a new vision for future elections," said the party's steering committee, as it declared its "vote of no-confidence in her leadership."

"We encourage all RNC members across the country to support new leadership at the RNC Winter Meeting," the committee wrote.

