Garland appoints special counsel to investigate classified Biden documents

(JUST THE NEWS) – Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president.

He said on Nov. 14, he appointed U.S. Attorney John Lausch, a nominee of former President Donald Trump, to conduct the initial investigation into classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and inform Garland whether a special counsel needed to be appointed. Lausch is leaving for the private sector in 2023 and is unable to take on the role of special counsel.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center was "not authorized for storage of classified documents," Garland said. "The prosecutor had also been advised that those documents had been secured in an archives facility."

TRENDING: Biden visits the Potemkin village created for his viewing

Read the full story ›