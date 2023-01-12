A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate classified Biden documents

Conference comes hours after White House confirmed 2nd set of classified docs in Biden's home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:21pm
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement Aug. 11, 2022, on the FBI raid of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate (Video statement)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president.

He said on Nov. 14, he appointed U.S. Attorney John Lausch, a nominee of former President Donald Trump, to conduct the initial investigation into classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and inform Garland whether a special counsel needed to be appointed. Lausch is leaving for the private sector in 2023 and is unable to take on the role of special counsel.

Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center was "not authorized for storage of classified documents," Garland said. "The prosecutor had also been advised that those documents had been secured in an archives facility."

