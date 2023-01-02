Gas prices too high? One couple is getting a divorce as a result

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A couple from Israel's north has found that their love has run out of gas, leading them to get a divorce at the pump.

The couple, who live in a luxurious house in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Israel, usually lead a routine lifestyle alongside their three children. They did not dream that they would fall into such a deep crisis between them.

The woman, through lawyers Sharin and Gadli Solan, claims that her husband began to bully her in the last two years in a "stingy" manner.

