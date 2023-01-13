Gas-stove ban is off, claims Biden, but many are skeptical

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and millions of natural gas-cooking Americans can breathe a little easier: Both President Biden and the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission say they have no plans to ban natural gas stoves.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said yesterday that Biden “does not support banning gas stoves." Jean-Pierre pointed to a clarifying statement by the head of the CPSC to buttress her point.

"I want to set the record straight. Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the [CPSC] has no proceeding to do so," Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair of CPSC, tweeted yesterday.

I want to set the record straight. Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has no proceeding to do so. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/bYS1GLEpXP — Alex Hoehn-Saric (@HoehnSaricCPSC) January 11, 2023

TRENDING: 'I hate wearing a strap-on': Principal defends profane 'sex advice' book



In his short statement, Hoehn-Saric reasserted that "emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous," and that the CPSC is "researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks."

"CPSC also is actively engaged in strengthening voluntary safety standards for gas stoves. And later this spring we will be asking the public to provide us with information about gas stove emissions and potential solutions for reducing any associated risks," he said.

Following the release of a highly controversial study targeting gas stoves, fellow CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told Bloomberg that banning the manufacture and import of gas stoves is “on the table” if they “can’t be made safe.”

Conservatives had a field day exploiting the apparent floating of a potential ban on popular natural gas stoves, showing photos of First Lady Jill Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other top Democrats cooking with gas. Others noted that the main study launching the discussion was authored by writers tied to two climate-change advocacy groups.

Should natural gas stoves be banned? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (11 Votes)

"I'll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!" tweeted Jackson, the former White House physician for both presidents Obama and Trump.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Despite the denials, conservatives remain wary of government overreach, with one – energy analyst Don Blackmon – warning that the CPSC is still establishing the regulatory process that could result in severe regulation of gas stoves, as is already occurring in Democrat-run cities and states.

The same Jan. 9 Bloomberg story that ran the interview with Trumka reports that "The New York City Council voted in 2021 to ban natural gas hookups in new buildings smaller than seven stories by the end of this year. The California Air Resources Board unanimously voted in September to ban the sale of natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters by 2030."

Writing in Forbes, Blackmon characterized the CPSC chair's statement as a "non-denial denial":

"Those who understand how the federal regulation-making process works will know that it is governed by the provisions of the Administrative Procedures Act. That law requires that the first step to formulating any new regulation is for the agency/commission/bureau to post a notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register, stating a rationale for the proposal and soliciting comments from the public on the matter. That’s exactly the process Chairman Hoen-Sarcic is talking about in that statement. "What we end up with here is a non-denial denial from the Chairman that is completely consistent with the original comments made by Commissioner Trumka. The CPSC does theoretically possess the power to ban gas stoves if it can concoct a rationale for doing so that would stand up in court. That is, as Trumka said, one possible outcome of any new rulemaking."

Conservatives will now be watching the CPSC's moves on gas stoves very closely, with a tweet by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw signaling their firm resistance: "I don't remember electing you or any other bureaucrat to make a law banning 'new' gas stoves or products of any sort," she tweeted in response to one by Trumpka, which said in part: "To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products."

I don’t remember electing you or any other bureaucrat to make a law banning “new” gas stoves or products of any sort. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 11, 2023

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Climate Change Cult." The "Anti-Racism Cult." The "Cult of Wokeness." The "LGBTQ Cult" and its predatory offspring targeting America's children, the "Transgender Cult." The "Cult of Abortion." The "COVID Cult." The "Cult of Globalism." "TikTok Cults." Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it's becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract "the rabble" from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!