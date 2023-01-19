Gen Z, Millennials become more pro-life after learning about abortion law

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Millennials and members of Generation Z opposed abortion restrictions more strongly after learning what the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade permitted, according to a poll released by and Students For Life (SFL) Thursday.

The poll, conducted by SFL, a leading pro-life organization that works primarily with students in high school and in college, and YouGov-Vinea found that, initially, 52% of Gen Z and Millennials supported codifying abortion restrictions allowed under Roe. However, after being informed of the restrictions permitted by Roe, the number of those supporting codifying it dropped down to 37%, and those in opposition to codifying Roe increased by 25 points from 22% to 47%.

Voters were initially asked whether or not they were in favor of codifying Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in June 2022, without any further information or questions, according to the poll. Afterward, the respondents were asked several follow-up questions regarding abortion up to nine months, taxpayer-funded abortions and health and safety standards for abortion facilities.

Gen Z and Millennials voted strongly or somewhat against abortion by up to nine months by 46%, while 36% were strongly or somewhat in favor of abortion up to the moment of birth, according to the poll. The poll found a decline in support for taxpayer-funded abortions from 56% to 43% since 2022, while 38% of respondents were in favor of implementing certain health and safety standards such as screening for ectopic pregnancies, ultrasounds, blood tests and in-person care requirements to prevent sexual abuse.

“The poll shows that young voters don’t buy the extremist agenda that the Biden Administration is selling,” Kristi Hamrick, vice president of Media and Policy for SFL, told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

The poll also found that 65% of respondents were in favor of having some restrictions on abortion, with 23% voting in favor of outlawing abortion entirely, according to the poll. There was also a significant difference between the previous year’s numbers, with only 9% wanting to ban abortion entirely in 2022, before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center determined that abortion was not a constitutional right.

“Like most Americans, Gen Z and Gen Y voters want limits on abortion, and by more than 9 in 10 they reject the No Test, Online distribution of Chemical Abortion pills that exposes them to injury, infertility, death, and abusers, who may use the deadly drugs against women without their knowledge or consent,” Hamrick stated

The poll interviewed 1,216 individuals between the ages of 18 and 41 with an online survey and then limited to 1,000 in early January, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7%.