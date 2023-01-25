Gender-neutral 'Jesus Christ Superstar' features non-binary Christ

(FOX NEWS) -- The Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group (EUSOG) is reportedly performing the first gender-neutral production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar," from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice, retells Jesus’ last weeks from the point of view of Judas Iscariot.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

EUSOG’s version, running at the Church Hill Theatre in Edinburgh this week, is fully licensed as gender-neutral, allowing the cast to portray any character despite the traditional male and female roles, The Edinburgh Tab reported. The production team made the arrangement with Lloyd Webber Licensing, with the understanding that the show's lyrics and pronouns stay the same. In the group's version, Jesus is played by a non-binary actor, someone who does not identify as male or female, and Judas is played by a woman. The 12 apostles are played by female or non-binary performers.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

Read the full story ›