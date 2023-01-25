A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gender-neutral 'Jesus Christ Superstar' features non-binary Christ

'A bit controversial'

Published January 25, 2023
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:38pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group (EUSOG) is reportedly performing the first gender-neutral production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar," from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice, retells Jesus’ last weeks from the point of view of Judas Iscariot.

EUSOG’s version, running at the Church Hill Theatre in Edinburgh this week, is fully licensed as gender-neutral, allowing the cast to portray any character despite the traditional male and female roles, The Edinburgh Tab reported. The production team made the arrangement with Lloyd Webber Licensing, with the understanding that the show's lyrics and pronouns stay the same. In the group's version, Jesus is played by a non-binary actor, someone who does not identify as male or female, and Judas is played by a woman. The 12 apostles are played by female or non-binary performers.

Read the full story ›

