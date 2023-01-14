A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
German justice minister dismissed for being a white male

Replaced with unqualified woman of African heritage

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2023 at 7:18pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The German Green Party has fired Justice Minister Dirk Adams, ostensibly for no other reason than him being male and white, and replaced him with an unqualified woman of African heritage.

Adams was dismissed from his role in the German state of Thuringia, not because he had been caught engaged in any wrongdoing, but because of his gender and skin color.

“Adams will now be replaced by Afro-German Doreen Denstädt. Thuringia’s Minister-President Bodo Ramelow, of the Left Party, fired Adams, who was the Minister for Migration, Justice and Consumer Protection. The dismissal came about after the Green party directly requested him to be replaced by Denstädt, who has no law degree or political experience,” reports Remix News.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







