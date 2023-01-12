A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Give the pain to Jesus': Pop singer reveals abortion regret, God's healing and forgiveness

'There is a lot of anger, there is a lot of frustration'

Published January 11, 2023 at 9:15pm
Published January 11, 2023 at 9:15pm
(CBN NEWS) -- A former pop star is opening up for the first time about the pain she felt over three painful abortions, sharing on social media that Jesus can "heal the pieces" and provide forgiveness.

Kaya Jones, 38, appeared on Students for Life of America's "Speak Out with Christine Yeargin" podcast last week. The former Pussycat Doll opened up about her experience of being in the group and the painful cost of stardom, explaining to Yeargin that she often felt like she was a prostitution ring instead of a girl band.

"It feels like you are a slave to your dream, literally, and the powers that be are holding the keys to the kingdom. You have no access to personal thoughts, space, choices, decisions," she explained. "You are an owned commodity...the level of control is like, 'Who am I?'"

TRENDING: 'Why can't it happen elsewhere?': Reporter at top paper blames Trump for Brazil riot

Read the full story ›

