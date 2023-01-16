'GMA' host reunites with estranged husband amid reported affair

(FOX NEWS) -- Estranged couple Andrew Shue and Amy Robach were seen together for the first time since news broke of a reported extramarital affair between Robach and her "GMA3" co-star T.J. Holmes, last December.
The couple, who have been married since 2010, were spotted on the streets of New York seemingly exchanging custody of their dog Brody.
The TV personality and actor momentarily chatted with tense looks on their faces before going their separate ways.
