Go woke, or else: Teachers' licenses to depend on brainwashing students

A government board in the state of Minnesota, the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, already has removed Mount Rushmore and the four presidents there from its social studies standards.

Also gone are references to Susan B. Anthony, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. And the Magna Carta.

Now the board has moved to the next level, insisting that teachers' licenses in the state will depend on their willingness and ability to indoctrinate students into leftist ideologies.

Word comes from a report in the Federalist that, "The vanguard has advanced again."

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

The report explained, "The revised teacher licensing rules strike the following from the mathematics standards: 'addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, whole numbers, fractions, decimals, and percentages.'"

The replacement? For "all subjects?"

"The teacher fosters an environment that ensures student identities such as race/ethnicity, national origin, language, sex and gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical/developmental/emotional ability, socioeconomic class, and religious beliefs are historically and socially contextualized, affirmed, and incorporated into a learning environment where students are empowered to learn and contribute as their whole selves."

The report said, "It no longer suffices simply to discuss the controversies of radical reform; teachers and students must also become advocates for change."

Is there any hope of removing wokeness from government schools? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (1 Votes) 75% (3 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It cited the instructions that, "The teacher creates opportunities for students to learn about power, privilege, intersectionality, and systemic oppression in the context of various communities and empowers learners to be agents of social change to promote equity."

The report confirmed the licensing board "Will soon require all teachers to be card-carrying Marxists. The card will literally say 'licensed teacher,' but recently approved revisions redefine state licensure in expressly Marxist terms: Academic knowledge is out, and power struggle among the classes is in. To be licensed in Minnesota starting in 2025, every teacher must not merely teach about, but personally advocate, the core tenets of critical race theory and transgender ideology."

The report found that "What is at stake is the nature of knowledge, the future of liberty, and the prospects for a sustainable social order. In a word: civilization," as the new marching orders come from a "solitary administrative judge."

It noted education departments at colleges there now also must document their teaching of those ideologies.

The report noted that dictatorial process through which the standards were imposed – a single administrative judge appointed by the governor.

Objections remain a likelihood, as the "PELSB’s radical rewriting of human nature smacks of a state-imposed religion."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!