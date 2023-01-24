'God has your back': Top Hollywood actor on new end-times film and why sex scenes are a no-no

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor Neal McDonough has starred in no shortage of Hollywood films and TV shows, but his latest project, “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” is truly unique.

The film, which tells the story of what life might look like after the biblical rapture, is directed by Kevin Sorbo — who also stars in the movie — and will hit theaters Jan. 26.

McDonough told “The Edifi Podcast” it was a “blessing” to be part of the cast and shared some insight on his character, Jonathan Stonagal, a wealthy and influential man central to the “Left Behind” storyline.

