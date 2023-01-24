A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'God has your back': Top Hollywood actor on new end-times film and why sex scenes are a no-no

'I have to play a lot of villains, because I won't do certain scenes, and that's fine'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by KCB1805 from Pixabay)

(Image by KCB1805 from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor Neal McDonough has starred in no shortage of Hollywood films and TV shows, but his latest project, “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” is truly unique.

The film, which tells the story of what life might look like after the biblical rapture, is directed by Kevin Sorbo — who also stars in the movie — and will hit theaters Jan. 26.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

McDonough told “The Edifi Podcast” it was a “blessing” to be part of the cast and shared some insight on his character, Jonathan Stonagal, a wealthy and influential man central to the “Left Behind” storyline.

TRENDING: Woke TV reboot bombs: Now the 3rd-worst-rated show on IMDB

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'God has your back': Top Hollywood actor on new end-times film and why sex scenes are a no-no
'We are in total shock': Couple filmed having sex at door of famous synagogue
8-year-old trans boy to be removed from religious school against parents' wishes
90 seconds to midnight: World closer to doomsday than ever
Governor signs into law new school-choice program that funds PRIVATE school students
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×