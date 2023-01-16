'I am going to get assault weapons banned': Biden pledges to go after guns

By Bronson Winslow

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he will continue his campaign to ban all so-called “assault rifles” during his remarks at the National Action Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast.

Biden pledged to continue his goal of banning “assault weapons,” saying that there is no “social redeeming value” to owning “assault weapons” because deer do not wear “Kevlar vests,” according to the president’s remarks. Furthermore, Biden questioned why Americans need so many bullets, saying “ban the number of bullets that can go in a magazine. No, no need for any of that.”

“About a month after Buffalo and Uvalde, visited both, I signed the first major gun safety legislation in 13 years and I’ll say what I said then and I’ll say it over and over again: I am going to get assault weapons banned. I did it once and I’m going to do it again,” Biden said.

Biden questioned why assault weapons are legal, saying that it would take a lot more firepower than an AR-15 to take down the government. “I love my right-wing friends who’ll talk about the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. If you need to worry about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s you don’t need an AR-15,” he said.

An F-15 is a type of fighter jet.

Following the Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, mass shootings, Biden rolled out an extensive gun control agenda in June 2022, calling for a ban on “assault weapons and high capacity magazines.”

“They had one message for all of us: Do something, just do something, for God’s sake, do something,” Biden said while discussing the mass shootings. The president noted during his speech that the move to ban “assault weapons” and high capacity magazines “is not about taking away anyone’s guns.”

In November, Biden called for a ban on semi-automatic firearms, saying the ability to purchase these guns is “just sick.”

“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers,” Biden said.

Most modern weapons are semi-automatic, and a ban for that style of weapon would designate most pistols, rifles and shotguns as illegal. “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons,” Biden said.

During the Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, Biden said that AR-15’s are only legal because of the money. “I’m serious, think about it. About the rationale for this. It’s money, money, money, money,” he said.

The National Action Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast was held at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Biden was joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, and the event honored former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Arndrea Waters King and “other national leaders who have kept Dr. King’s mission alive,” according to the National Action Network.

