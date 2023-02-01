Good news! Google sued for digital ad antitrust violations

This story is a little personal for me.

It's good news.

The Department of Justice and a handful of states sued Google over the tech giant's dominance in the digital ad space. The case is the second antitrust lawsuit the DOJ has filed against Google, adding to the mounting legal battles from state and federal antitrust enforcers targeting the Silicon Valley giant, the behemoth, the leviathan – the monopoly.

The suit was filed along with the states of Virginia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

"One industry behemoth (see I told you so), Google, has corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to seize control of the wide swath of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers, and brokers, to facilitate digital advertising," the complaint says. "Having inserted itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace, Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies."

TRENDING: Man dies after being crushed by machine designed to prevent public urination

A Google spokesperson said the lawsuit "attempts to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive technology sector" and "largely duplicates" claims made in a suit led by the Texas attorney general.

"DOJ is doubling down on a flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow," the spokesperson added in a statement.

I'm a little sensitive about this because WND has been totally and permanently DEMONITIZED, blacklisted, cut off by Google from its monopolistic ad system – after nearly 26 years in business.

Meanwhile, Google has been gobbling up "anticompetitive acquisitions" in the advertising space, as noted in the joint case.

"Absent a court order for the necessary and appropriate relief, Google will continue to fortify its monopoly position, execute its anticompetitive strategies, and thwart the competitive process, thereby raising costs, reducing choice, and stifling innovation in this important industry," the complaint states.

In the complaint, the DOJ and states said Google's plan to acquire power in the digital ad space has been "simple but effective" – alleging the company has eliminated ad tech competitors through acquisitions, and wielded its dominance to "force more publishers and advertisers" to use its products while "disrupting their ability to use competing products effectively."

The lawsuit more directly targets Google's ad market share and dominance through deals and acquisitions related to advertising, compared to the suit the DOJ filed against the company in October 2020.

The department's previous case alleged Google maintained an illegal monopoly in search technology and included allegations targeting exclusionary contracts Google enters with phone makers to preload its search engine onto devices. Google denied allegations of anticompetitive behavior in that case.

The Texas-led case, referenced in Google's statement, was brought in December 2020 and also targeted Google over allegations of stifling competition in the advertising technology market.

"While there may be some similarities with other cases that are filed, we're focused on our case, the results of our investigation, and we believe it paints a compelling case," said Jonathan Kanter, who heads the DOJ's antitrust division.

While I didn't expect to get relief from a DOJ lawsuit, I'll take it from wherever I can get it – Merrick Garland, the FBI, the CIA.

Why did Google come after us? I'll remind you.

When Google permanently demonetized WND last year, the world's second-wealthiest company finally revealed what they considered the three BIG LIES that WND had been promoting, for which reason they throttled our traffic, revenue and search accessibility. In other words, Google tried to drive us completely out of business.

Here, then, are WND's three supposed BIG LIES that caused Google to throw everything they have at us. (Please note the key element here: Not only are none of these BIG LIES actually lies at all; they are, in stark contrast, probably the three most important and consequential BIG TRUTHS of the Joe Biden era.)

BIG LIE No. 1: Google tells WND, "We do not allow content that: incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization." They put it is WRITING!

Translated, that means when WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American kids are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to "transition to a different gender" by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when we report on this horror show, which we do daily, to Google we are "inciting hatred" and "promoting discrimination." In reality, of course, we're defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who make up America's next generation. That's not "hatred. it's love. It's truth. And we'll never stop telling it for any amount of blood money.

BIG LIE No. 2: Says Google, "We do not allow content that: makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."

Translation: When we document the obvious and provable fact that the 2020 election was one of the most corrupt, tainted, manipulated and RIGGED elections in American history, well, that makes us extremists, terrorists, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, supporters of QAnon (whatever that is) and "semi-fascists" who are undermining democracy and the electoral process.

BIG LIE No. 3: According to Google, "We do not allow content that: promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

Translation: When WND reports with total accuracy on the Biden administration's catastrophic mismanagement and cynical exploitation of the COVID pandemic – from imposing vaccine mandates that have thrown tens of thousands of military members, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen and other frontline heroes out of work, to suppressing inexpensive and effective early outpatient treatment of COVID, to pretending "natural immunity" isn't real even though almost a hundred studies prove it's superior to vaccine immunity, to insisting that infants and toddlers be needlessly injected with the experimental "vaccines," to the almost daily reports of healthy young people who either died or manifested serious heart disease immediately after receiving the COVID shot – well, such reporting as ours is simply not allowed. It's anti-science, and it "contradicts authoritative scientific consensus" – aka Anthony Fauci.

These, then, are the reasons Google has given us for wanting to shut WND down. Again, this is not my opinion: I am quoting from the reasons Google has put in writing to explain our permanent demonetization.

Think we have a case?

Of course, these things take time … a lot of time.

So what can we do to survive? In truth, because of the extremely difficult environment in which a genuinely free press is now forced to operate, there is only one source of support on which we can rely. And that's you, our readers, those who appreciate and value WND.

Kindly consider supporting us during these extremely challenging times.

I'll give it to you straight: The grace of God and the generosity of donors has gotten us this far, but we need your help to continue, to make payroll for our fantastic group of journalists, all of whom have taken significant pay cuts and missed paychecks entirely, yet who have stayed with us for more than two decades!

The good news is that, seeing what was coming, I started the 501c3 WND News Center to enable tax-deductible donations.

Here's how you can help:

Please prayerfully consider making a generous tax-deductible donation to the Christian nonprofit charity, the WND News Center. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation. Either way is enormously appreciated.

You may also mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

For other ways to help, some of which won't cost you a dime, please check out HELP WND.

Thank you very much for helping in any way you are now moved to, during our time of great need – and through this national crisis. America will never be the same again, unless we can bring Big Tech to its knees.

May God bless you and yours – and I would like to hear from you all about any other solution.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].