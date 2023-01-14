What should we do about Google's persecution? I need to hear from you

For almost a decade – longer than virtually any other conservative or Christian website – WND has been persecuted by Google.

It wasn't but a few years ago that the No. 1 search engine regularly posted WND stories on its Google New pages, which featured the hottest news stories on the planet, thereby actually helping us remain one of the world's highest-ranked news sites.

But then it stopped. That was around 2016 – a crucial election year, you might recall. That was the beginning of the end. Apparently, we were just too much in favor of one of the candidates – the winner, Donald Trump.

Then they started playing rough.

They began manipulating their search engine algorithm, which decimated our traffic, ad revenues and bottom line.

You've heard about that. How much, you ask?

In 2015, we were earning some $15 million dollars. Maybe not much by Google standards, but pretty strong for the first news website around, the original independent journalism outfit created in 1997 just for the internet. Do you remember 1997? That was the beginning of the internet. Google wasn't even founded until Sept. 4, 1998.

Without the search support and traffic we were used to getting from Google, as well as from Facebook, Twitter and others, by 2015 I started questioning the Big Tech players. I could see the handwriting on the wall. I started to panic. Why wasn't everybody alarmed? Did they not see what was coming?

I had to drastically cut back our team and what we were doing. That came quickly in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. It meant cutting back not just on personnel, but on other things we were doing – notably a book publishing division and a video-film division.

Then in short order, having worked and stressed and worried for so long, I suffered five strokes. I lost the ability to talk, write and think clearly. WND had to regroup without me – the founder and editor and chief executive officer, still recuperating, even now.

Then what did Google do? It wasn't done with us. Just about a year ago, Google really lowered the boom by DEMONETIZING us – permanently! Ouch. YouTube, Google's subsidiary partner, has demonetized us too. Facebook has long held WND in "Facebook jail," tech lingo for vastly reducing our traffic, and therefore revenues. I've also got major gripes with Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and the rest of Big Tech rat pack, and I'm still waiting for Elon Musk to confess how Twitter deliberately hurt us. At least he's trying. He's got his hands full.

WHY is Google continually targeting WND in this way?

Now we know for sure, after the Twitter admissions. The Deep State, in all of its censorious history, its blacklisting ways, its fascist actions and its fondness for the FBI, CIA and other three-letter anachronisms, has been teaming up with Big Tech to suppress truth.

Indeed, the question is easy to answer: In Google's eyes, in Big Tech's eyes, in most of what we call the mainstream media's eyes, we at WND are just bigots, science deniers, conspiracy theorists and election deniers.

Here's the PROOF, in their own words.

When Google permanently demonetized WND, the world's second-wealthiest company finally revealed what they considered the three BIG LIES that WND had been promoting, for which reason they throttled our traffic, revenue and search accessibility. In other words, tried to drive us completely out of business.

Here, then, are WND's three supposed BIG LIES that caused Google to throw everything they have at us. (Please note the key element here: Not only are none of these BIG LIES actually lies at all; they are, in stark contrast, probably the three most important and consequential BIG TRUTHS of the Joe Biden era.)

BIG LIE #1: Google tells WND, "We do not allow content that: incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization." They put it is WRITING!

Translated, that means when WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American kids are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to "transition to a different gender" by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when we report on this horror show, which we do daily, to Google we are "inciting hatred" and "promoting discrimination." In reality, of course, we're defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who will make up America's next generation. That's not "hatred. it's love. It's truth. And we'll never stop telling it for any amount of blood money.

BIG LIE #2: Says Google, "We do not allow content that: makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."

Translation: When we document the obvious and provable fact that the 2020 election was one of the most corrupt, tainted, manipulated and RIGGED elections in American history, well, that makes us extremists, terrorists, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, supporters of QAnon (whatever that is) and "semi-fascists" who are undermining democracy and the electoral process.

BIG LIE #3: According to Google, "We do not allow content that: promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

Translation: When WND reports with total accuracy on the Biden administration's catastrophic mismanagement and cynical exploitation of the COVID pandemic – from imposing vaccine mandates that have thrown tens of thousands of military members, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen and other frontline heroes out of work, to suppressing inexpensive and effective early outpatient treatment of COVID, to pretending "natural immunity" isn't real even though almost a hundred studies prove it's superior to vaccine immunity, to insisting that infants and toddlers be needlessly injected with the experimental "vaccines," to the almost daily reports of healthy young people who either died or manifested serious heart disease immediately after receiving the COVID shot – well, such reporting as ours is simply not allowed. It's anti-science, and it "contradicts authoritative scientific consensus" – aka Anthony Fauci.

These, then, are the reasons Google has given us for wanting to shut WND down. Again, this is not my opinion: I am quoting from the reasons Google has put in writing to explain our permanent demonetization.

Of course, it's not just Google, YouTube, Facebook and the rest of Big Tech. Three major online ad companies have also canceled WND due to our supposed "hate speech" (that's their name for upholding basic biblical morality). On and on it goes.

So what can we do to survive? In truth, because of the extremely difficult environment in which a genuinely free press is now forced to operate, there is only one source of support on which we can rely. And that's you, our readers, those who appreciate and value WND.

Kindly consider supporting us during these extremely challenging times.

I'll give it to you straight: The grace of God and the generosity of donors has gotten us this far, but we need your help to continue, to make payroll for our fantastic group of journalists, all of whom have taken significant pay cuts and missed paychecks entirely, yet who have stayed with us for more than two decades!

The good news is that, seeing what was coming, I started the 501c3 WND News Center while I was still recuperating from those strokes!

Here's how you can help:

Please prayerfully consider making a generous tax-deductible donation to the Christian nonprofit charity, the WND News Center. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation. Either way is enormously appreciated.

You may also mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

For other ways to help, please check out HELP WND.

Thank you very much for helping in any way you are now moved to, during our time of great need – and through this national crisis. America will never be the same again, unless we can bring Big Tech to its knees.

May God bless you and yours – and I would like to hear from you all about any other solution.

