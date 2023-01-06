GOP Rep. Byron Donalds has perfect response to reporter wondering if he's worried about 'retribution'

(TOWNHALL) – The Republicans opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker has brought House business to a grinding halt this week. Heading into the third day, voting is now in its seventh round. While the group of detractors has largely stayed the same, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) joined their ranks in the third round of voting when they rallied behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

By the fourth round, the group switched to backing Donalds and continued to do so for the fifth and sixth votes.

A reporter caught up with the Florida Republican and wondered whether his “public” opposition to the man who could become speaker has him concerned. "You’ve put yourself in a pretty public position opposing the person that could be the speaker. Are you worried about retribution?” the reporter asked.

