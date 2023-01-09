A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gorgeous tennis star embroiled in fake vaccine-certificate scandal

Has 3 career singles titles and more than 400 wins on tour

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2023 at 7:16pm
Camila Giorgi (Instagram)

(FOX NEWS) -- Camila Giorgi, an Italian tennis star who has three career singles titles and more than 400 wins on tour, was caught up in a fake vaccine certificate scandal.

Daniela Grillone, a doctor for the Giorgi family, alleged in an interview with Italian media that the tennis star received a fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate and that none of her family members have received the shot either, according to Yahoo Sport.

Giorgi was named in a December report that revealed names of celebrities and athletes who allegedly didn’t receive a COVID vaccination.

