Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans one word from state government

(FOX NEWS) -- Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will prohibit the use of the term "Latinx" in government documents through an executive order.

Sanders, who was sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, justified the ban of the word "Latinx" in government documents and name titles by citing a Pew Research poll that found only 3% of American Latinos and Hispanics used the term to describe themselves.

"Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," Sanders' executive order states. "The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities."

