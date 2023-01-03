Government suddenly stops trans indoctrination for one reason

Transgender-indoctrination classes being delivered to government officials in the United Kingdom have been dropped for the "bullying" that was present, according to a report from Britain's Telegraph.

The "gender inclusion" instructions were being given to various departments at Whitehall when the complaints arose.

Civil servants said the workshops were "scientifically nonsensical."

The presentations were from an advocacy organization called a:gender, which the report said calls itself a "trans and intersex" cross-government staff network.

TRENDING: Judge rules church meeting near abortion biz caused 'psychiatric symptoms'!

A letter of complaint from the Women's Rights Network detailed its conclusions about the problems of the sessions, including that the rights of women and lesbians were "overridden" and that "beliefs" were "presented as fact."

Those would include the claim that humans can change their sex, which scientifically cannot happen since being male or female is embedded in the human body to the DNA level.

The complaint charged that the "trainer" delivering the instructions claimed that people who do not accept gender identity are "not qualified to give an opinion," the report sad.

The complaint was dispatched to Simon Case, the Cabinet secretary, and Matthew Rycroft, the Cabinet Office permanent secretary.

Is 'scientifically nonsensical' a good way to describe the trans agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It included charges from attendees who were told to be at the sessions that the instruction was "tantamount to bullying and preachy at the same time."

Complaints already had been registered from various members of Parliament, on behalf of their constituents, the report said.

The result was the teaching sessions were dropped.

A report from the Christian Institute said the sessions have been "paused" for a review to see that they meet standards for impartiality.

The Institute reported, "One civil servant said the content was 'scientifically so nonsensical and bizarre,' while another found it 'awful and upsetting.' They reported that the sessions presented claims that a person can change their biological sex 'as fact,' and taught that refusing to use the label 'cisgender' is a 'dogwhistle' for transphobia."

Heather Binning of the Women’s Rights Network said, "Civil servants should not be given inaccurate and offensive information in the guise of training, and public money should not be spent on furthering a political agenda. Gender ideology is particularly harmful to women and girls and does not belong in any official institution."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews