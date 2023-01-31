Grandmother 'panicking' after hospital puts 'Do Not Resuscitate' on her

A grandmother in the United Kingdom says she is "panicking" after she was hospitalized and officials at the medical institution assigned her a "Do Not Resuscitate" order without telling her.

The BBC said the woman, Marie McLean "will not be given CPR if her heart or breathing stops."

McLean, from Lanarkshire, said she's now living "in fear.'

She was hospitalized several weeks ago when she was found unresponsive. The report explained her daughter, Louise Gallacher, said, "The consultant took me into the family room and explained we have put her on a ventilator, if this doesn't work we have also put a DNR in place, so we won't be resuscitating her should she flatline."

But, explained the daughter, "There were no discussions with anybody regarding the DNR."

She said, "If they would have asked me, I would have said no, absolutely resuscitate her – bring her back. She has no illnesses, she is not in end of life care, not sick or poorly. On her medical records, it's just asthma. They said she had a chest infection or pneumonia and I wouldn't think it would warrant a DNR being put on her."

The daughter said she asked for a second opinion, and was refused.

The DNR is a form filled in that instructs medical staff not to perform emergency procedures, such as CPR, on patients with that order.

The report explained McLean now has been released from the hospital but has concerns should she need health care again.

"I am panicking in case I don't wake up. I can't get it out of my head. I've been in and out the hospital with my chest, but the next time if I go in like that or not even as serious as that, they'll maybe say oh well she's got a DNR, just let her go. That's what's going through my head."

BBC reported, "The Scottish government said that its guidance was clear that healthcare professionals were expected to discuss treatment options openly and honestly with patients and families."

The Christian Institute noted that Adam Stachura, of Age Scotland, confirmed his organization has heard from people "who have discovered 'almost by accident' they have DNRs and it was creating 'shock, anxiety and fear.'"

The institute also revealed, "Pat Burke was visiting the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, for a routine check-up when he had a seizure in the waiting room. When his wife Betty visited him the following day, she discovered that doctors had signed a DNR order. The form states that the issue was discussed with the couple, but they dispute this."

Burke charged, "I might not be well, I can’t run any more, I can’t box any more, but I want to be here. I’ve still got a life, I can still have a laugh, there is no reason why I should be dead. But I didn’t have a choice."

