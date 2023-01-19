A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The Great Dropout: Why 1.4 million children left public schools in 2020 and where they went

Migration came on heels of school lockdowns, masking requirements

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Over a million children left public schools in 2020, a migration that came on the heels of school lockdowns and masking requirements, and was hastened by increased parental dissatisfaction with K-12 education.

Enrollment in U.S. public schools declined by 1.4 million students between fall 2019 and fall 2020, dipping to 49.4 million, a loss of nearly 3 percent, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The decline may be closer to 2 million, according to a report by Education Next showing that traditional public school enrollment as a percentage of all school enrollment declined sharply between 2020 and 2022.

TRENDING: Biden wants U.S. debt expanded by many trillions of dollars!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CDC regularly called the shots on Facebook's COVID censorship decisions
The Great Dropout: Why 1.4 million children left public schools in 2020 and where they went
University student develops AI detector app
Biden admin announces 15-year green economics plan
DeSantis administration demands data on university-sponsored sex changes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×