'I hate wearing a strap-on': Principal defends profane 'sex advice' book

Editor's note: This story contains some sexually graphic material that may offend some readers.

It's a scenario all too familiar in the United States today: parents get wind of a book that promotes sexual promiscuity or sex-and-gender deviance and which is being used in some way in their child's school.

Well, it happened again, except this time there's a new twist. The principal of the New York City middle school caught including the graphic and profane book in its school library is not only defending its inclusion but implicitly is attacking the supposed close-mindedness of the parents objecting to such pro-perversion works being available to their kids.

And "profane" is a conservative description of the pornographic book in question, titled "This Book Is Gay," by British LGBT advocate and "trans woman" Juno (formerly James) Dawson. This reporter has perused an e-version of the book, which apparently is still sitting on the shelves of the library (or at least is being made available to minor students) at Booker T. Washington Middle School in New York City. Middle-schoolers are typically age 11 to 13.

"This Book Is Gay" uses gay slang to talk frankly and in a hip, edgy way about anal sex and other homosexual sex practices, trans "gender transitions" and various facets of aberrant LGBT lifestyles. Parts of it read like a (deviant) sex-advice column of sorts, e.g., on page 172 where Dawson shares on the difference between a "good handie" and a "bad handie" with reference to homosexual mutual masturbation.

Fox News describes the book as follows in a Jan. 10 report:

"This Book is Gay" discusses orgies, kinks and sex apps. It includes detailed information on how to have anal and "girl on girl" sex…. "A passage of the book reads, 'Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy. I've only every slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only every done it once and NEVER AGAIN!'"

But when a parent complained about the book, Booker T. Washington principal Elana Elster reportedly — in an email acquired by the conservative group "Libs of TikTok" — chastised the parent.

Fox reports that Libs of TikTok tweeted graphic sections from the book with this commentary: "NYC middle school principal confirms in an email that the school offers the pornographic book ‘This Book is Gay’ and have no plans of removing it. The book teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps. This is what they’re giving 12 yr olds to read."

Principal Elster in her email letter at first affirmed the protesting parent's right to monitor his or her child's school materials: "Parents have very different opinions on what is appropriate for their children. Tell your child that you want to read certain books first to see if they are in keeping with your family values."

But then Elster offered this rebuke:

"When you say you are ‘at war everyday,’ I am wondering if you are referring to the exposure your child is getting to people and ideas that are new and different. This is a public school and the children will be continuously exposed. It doesn't mean that they will have to agree with everything they are learning or seeing. In fact, they will be taught to question, analyze, expand their horizons."

Elster reportedly said the book would stay in the school library despite the concerns from the complaining parent: "We do have 'This Book is Gay' in our library catalogue, and we have no plans to remove it."

"This Book Is Gay," first published in 2015, is perhaps more edgy than most pro-LGBT, "young adult" books, in that it:

Blatantly attacks Christianity as the source of "homophobic" attitudes;

Takes an "everybody's doing it" approach that "normalizes" once-taboo behaviors and perversions like anal sodomy;

Shares stories of happy homosexual and gender-transitioning adults, thus glamorizing aberrant and often high-risk lifestyles and behaviors;

Demonizes moral opponents of LGBT agendas as judgmental "haters."

Here are some samples from the book:

Attacking Christianity

In a chapter titled, "Haterz gon' hate," the book states:

"What's annoying in that homophobia is a cultural thing. In ancient times, people were super open-minded about gay shiz [sic]. Look at Sappho on her island; check out the same-sex culture of the Greeks and Romans. I'm afraid the tide turned when Christian missionaries took it upon themselves to travel the world to tell everyone how marriage should be done. From there, it was downhill all the way as far as the acceptance of homosexuality was concerned."

In the book's chapter 9, titled, "The ins and outs of gay sex," Dawson says that NOT teaching 11-year-old kids about gay sex when the same kids are taught about straight sex is "nothing less than internalized homophobia." Then he continues defiantly [see graphics at bottom]:

"Straight sex was presented as the the norm to make five percent of the population [homosexuals] feel abnormal. Is there something icky about gay sex? Is there something wrong with it? I challenge any politician to discuss this with me. I WILL RUIN THEM. "This chapter is simple all the stuff teachers SHOULD be saying if they want to be inclusive of people with same-sex feelings."

In that chapter, Dawson:

Describes porn as "fine and fun" (but "in no way REAL");

Says "anal sex ISN'T a gay thing" because "Straight men like stuff up their bums just as much as gay ones";

Advises on various positions and techniques in man-on-man and woman-on-woman sex, with crass descriptions inappropriate for a family news site, much less the eyes of middle-schoolers;

Writes regarding "trans sex": "The sex lives of trans people can be a little more complicated than most, but they need not be. [his emphasis:] There is one important thing to remember--people don't fall in love with genitalia."

Dawson notes that "the gay scene has its own norms, and one of those norms, it seems, is promiscuity." Later he writes: "There is nothing wrong with having multiple sexual partners...If all partners are honest, open, and safe [emphasis his] about their lifestyle choices, it makes no difference how many sexual partners you have...."

A proponent of innate homosexuality and gender identity, Dawson writes, in a chapter titled, "You can't mistake our biology":

"I think the important thing to take away from this chapter is that we have little control over our sexual desires or gender [emphasis his] even if we do have control over our identity....You were born this way."

Dawson shares the testimony of "Irene," a "MTF [male-to-female] transsexual from New Jersey, who writes, in complaining that his health insurance is not covering his "transition" procedures:

"I don't view that hormone therapy, nor the genital surgery [to turn his natural penis into a makeshift "vagina"] that I am seeking, as cosmetic at all. It's correcting a vital mismatch between body and soul."

In response, pro-family advocate Linda Harvey told WND.com: "Here's another in the growing list of examples showing that our public school educators way too often believe that childhood innocence is disposable. Somehow, many teachers and school officials believe that pornography and gender deviance qualify as diversity. And that's how they justify it.

"It's a huge deception, one that is clearly seen by the fact that this material could not be handed out to children if adults stood on the sidewalk with copies from this book," said Harvey, the president of Ohio-based Mission America, one of the leading groups in the United States fighting LGBT indoctrination of children in schools. "It's time for state laws that provide exemption for educational institutions to be repealed, and for this child corruption to end."

