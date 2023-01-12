A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Heroic mom shares true story behind movie '5,000 Blankets'

'God whispered to me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 12:10pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CBS NEWS) – A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11.

We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the winter.

The mother-son duo started collecting blankets with a mission to help the men and women Phillip said most people didn't see. "They've taught me to be more of a generous person, not to just keep everything for yourself," Phillip told CBS11 in 2008.

