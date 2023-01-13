High school football players hospitalized after 400-push-up punishment

(THE BLAZE) – An independent firm is investigating what happened to several high school athletes who were hospitalized after a workout at Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas, per Fox 4 News. Some parents are saying that as many as eight children were hospitalized.

Coach John Harrell has been accused of forcing players to do between 300 and 400 push-ups in under an hour and is now on administrative leave while the incident is under third-party investigation.

Harrell has been with the football program for four years but head coach for only one.

