Hillary Clinton gets new teaching gig at university as global affairs professor

School president cites 'extraordinary talents, singular life experiences'

Published January 6, 2023 at 1:43pm
Hillary Clinton (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – Hillary Clinton has got a new gig. The former secretary of state and presidential candidate will join Manhattan’s Columbia University as a professor focusing on global affairs, the school announced Thursday.

She will serve both as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, university president Lee Bollinger said in a message to the school community.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger said.

