Historic painting of Jesus hidden after single complaint from critic

Mikey Weinstein, chief of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, in his career has attacked as an "atrocity" a program to lay wreaths at the tombs of American soldiers.

He's led the fight to censor Bible verses from dog tags that a private company offers soldiers.

He's sued, unsuccessfully, to obtain a judge's order to restrict Christians at his alma mater, the Air Force Academy.

He's attacked West Point over a video showing a football coach in prayer, and tried to restrict the speech of an Air Force Academy coach.

TRENDING: Social worker ordered to pay millions for 'retaliation' case against parent

Columnist Sonny Hernandez has noted many people regard him as "a non-profit charlatan who conspicuously slanders and attacks Christians … simply because they are Christians."

That, the commentary suggested, "provides him with innumerable opportunities to create fundraising campaigns so he can literally beg people for money."

Now, according to a a report in the Christian Post, he complained to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, about a painting on campus of Jesus, and officials at the school have demanded that draperies be installed to cover it up.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should this painting of Jesus be covered up? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (16 Votes)

Weinstein, in a letter this month to Supt. Joanna Nunan, demanded that the painting, in the campus Elliot M. See Room in Wiley Hall for years, be removed.

The academy, which is under the nation's Department of Transportation, was accused of allowing a display of "sectarian Jesus supremacy."

"The outrageousness of that Jesus painting's display is only further exacerbated by the fact that this room is also used regularly for USMMA Honor Code violation boards where midshipmen are literally fighting for their careers, and, often even more, as they face the shameful ignominy of potential expulsion with prejudice if found guilty of USMMA Honor Code violations," he charged.

He said the painting violated the Constitution's specifications in the Establishment Clause for the time, place and manner of such displays.

Weinstein said those he represents felt the painting created a "hostile atmosphere" for non-Christians.

Weinstein confirmed to the Christian Post that Nunan responded to his demands immediately, saying she had identified "concerns" and was taking steps regarding the display.

Nunan then reportedly told her staff to buy a curtain to conceal the painting, the report said.

The Post report said, "Weinstein told CP that while he would have preferred the painting be moved to another location, such as the Mariner’s Chapel, he is 'satisfied' with the response and hopes the USMMA can use it as a 'teachable moment.'"

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].