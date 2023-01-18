A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hockey player gets icy treatment for boycotting team's 'Pride' festivities

'My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:27pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov faced backlash for his decision to boycott the organization’s Pride night to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Provorov didn’t participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. He cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason why he didn’t participate. He eventually played in the game against the Anaheim Ducks.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices," he told reporters after the game. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say."

TRENDING: Catholic diocese defies woke left, enacts 7 'gender identity' policies that align with Scripture

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







People wearing masks may have trouble identifying other UNMAKSED faces
Adult film star found incompetent to stand trial on multiple rape charges
Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd murder
Hockey player gets icy treatment for boycotting team's 'Pride' festivities
S&P 500 posts worst day in more than a month, Dow closes 600 points lower
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×