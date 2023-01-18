Hockey player gets icy treatment for boycotting team's 'Pride' festivities

(FOX NEWS) -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov faced backlash for his decision to boycott the organization’s Pride night to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Provorov didn’t participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. He cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason why he didn’t participate. He eventually played in the game against the Anaheim Ducks.

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices," he told reporters after the game. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say."

