After hosting lesbian 'wedding,' Amy Grant speaks out

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Ever since Christian recording artist Amy Grant said she was hosting her niece's same-sex "wedding" at her farm, people have been perplexed that this professing Christian celebrity was acting to legitimize a homosexual union – clearly condemned by God, all major world religions and contrary to thousands of years of church history.

Interviewed on Pride Source, Amy previously said, "I know the religious community has not been very welcoming … but with God, everybody is welcome. Everybody!"

On Proud Radio, she said, "It's so important to set a welcoming table. … You're loved. Gay. Straight. It doesn't matter. … It doesn't matter how we behave. It doesn't matter how we're wired."

Sounds reasonable, but it's unbiblical.

TRENDING: Woke TV reboot bombs: Now the 3rd-worst-rated show on IMDB

Telling the Truth

Franklin Graham responded charitably but uncompromisingly:

"We are to love God and love each other. But if we love God, we will seek to obey His Word. Jesus told us, 'If you love Me keep My commandments' (John 14:15). God defines what is sin, not us, and His Word is clear that homosexuality is sin. For me loving others also means caring about their souls and where they will spend eternity. It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God."

I also made an appeal to Amy who lives in the same locality. I've ministered with her in music festivals plus talked with her at her farm, the site of the event being celebrated.

Uniting with five respected leaders, one of whom was her original pastor, I reached out to her in private, but she expressed no interest in even reading my appeal. Read my article "Amy Grant to host gay wedding: Does this honor God?" for a clear understanding of the historical biblical position on homosexuality.

Amy speaks out

Amy is a singer not a scholar. Her music inspires millions, but her example misleads multitudes – especially youth.

She says, "There's many things I don't understand about God." On this critical issue where there is rampant deception and even coerced celebration, multitudes of faithful Christ followers honor the beauty of God's holiness alongside His love.

Amy finally expressed her response to the controversy in an interview with People magazine (Jan. 16). The ever-tolerant pop cultural publication captured her remarks under the title of "Amy Grant on Homophobic Criticism Over Niece's Same-Sex Wedding – 'I Love Those Brides!'" State what the Bible clearly teaches is sin and you're stigmatized as "homophobic."

The article related how the lesbian event took place "on the same hillside where Vince and I got married" (in 2000 after both secured divorces from their spouses). "They're wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family and be loved by them."

In November, Grant said, "Jesus, You just narrowed it down to two things: love God, and love each other." James 4:4b actually says, "… do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God. Whoever therefore will be a friend of the world will be an enemy of God."

Brandi Carlile agrees

Another singer, one in a lesbian partnership who describes herself as "faith-based" and a "queer person," Brandi Carlile, told "Entertainment Tonight" how much Amy has influenced her life. "She came out in support of me. To have that kind of affirmation from a faith-based artist was really important."

Stay silent?

Wouldn't it be best to simply play it safe, remain silent and sit on the sidelines and let the whole thing simply blow over?

As Christian martyr Dietrich Bonhoffer said, "Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act. God will not hold us guiltless."

"Keeping the peace," people-pleasing, and "having happy families" mustn't become an idol that takes precedence over obeying God and honoring His Word.

Jesus stated, "Do not think that I have come to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword … a man's foes will be those of his own household" (Matthew 10:34-6). "Woe to you when all men speak well of you" (Luke. 6:26).

Everyone will stand before Him and "give an account on the Day of Judgment" (Matthew12:36). It may be flattering to stand before adoring audiences and a gay-affirming president, but never at the expense of bringing reproach on the Name of the Lord and misleading multitudes to affirm those who "promise freedom while they themselves are slaves to depravity" (2 Peter 2:19).

In Genesis 19, we read of a large group of homosexuals who saw men enter Lot's house in Sodom and surrounded it, seeking to "have relations with them." Lot spoke up, pleading with them to "not act so wickedly." Their darkened-heart retort was an angry one for not being "welcoming." Soon they and those in the city were severely punished for their perversion.

Respond righteously

Recently, Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Provorov refused to wear a rainbow jersey for the team's "Pride Night." He respects all people but does not want to violate his conscience and adversely influence others due to his Christian faith.

Similarly, evangelist Mario Murillo explained that his absence from a program was due to the fact that he didn't want to adversely influence people because of his appearance with a leader who openly associates with two "false prophets."

Christians are the only Bible many people read. The power of influence is a sacred responsibility; may we be vigilant never to lead people astray. Unfortunately, there's now a "Christian" group calling themselves "Faithful America" who've started a petition supporting Grant with over 15,000 signatures.

Here's the deal: There's hope for America and another Great Awakening if Christians remain humble, obedient and faithful to God's Word. Yes, we love brides, but the preeminent one is the Bride of Christ "not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing, but that it should be holy, and without blemish" (Ephesians 4:27).

"Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous" (Hebrews 13:4).

Take three minutes to watch "Truth Behind Christian Singer: Amy Grant" on YouTube. It's powerful!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!