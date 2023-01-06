A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

House adjourns for night after McCarthy fails 11th speaker vote

Allows more time to negotiate with 20 GOP holdouts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 5, 2023 at 9:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The House voted to adjourn and delay the next round of votes for House speaker after Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to win the support needed after the 11th round of voting.

The vote to recess until noon Friday, to allow more time for McCarthy to negotiate with the 20 members of his party standing between him and the speaker's gavel, follows a highly contentious adjournment vote Wednesday night. Despite major concessions, talks with the conservative hard-liners didn't result in a deal that could get McCarthy to 218 votes, but in a promising sign for McCarthy, his allies appear to have made progress Thursday evening on an agreement with detractors.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Democrats have been whipping against adjourning, and the vote Wednesday night to push the next vote until Thursday nearly failed when four of the rebel GOP lawmakers joined with them. None of those McCarthy holdouts voted against adjournment on Thursday, with the vote passing 219-213.

TRENDING: Our government is failing us

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House adjourns for night after McCarthy fails 11th speaker vote
Historic 10th vote for House speaker underway as GOP infighting drags on
Data error linked to voter-roll org caused 31,000 foreigners in 1 state to get registration cards
Iran's supreme leader opens up to relaxing hijab rules after months of protest, executions
Putin orders temporary ceasefire in Ukraine in observation of Orthodox Christmas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×