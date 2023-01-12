House conservatives rip resolution calling for bust to honor Zelenskyy in Capitol

(THE HILL) – House conservatives on Thursday bashed a resolution that called for a bust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be installed in the U.S. Capitol to honor the Kyiv leader.

“Absolutely NOT! We serve AMERICA NOT UKRAINE!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the resolution introduced Monday by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.).

Wilson’s proposal would direct the House Fine Arts Board to obtain a bust of the Ukrainian president and then to find “suitable, permanent location” for the statue in the House side of the U.S. Capitol Complex.

