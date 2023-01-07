House descends into chaos after McCarthy falls short on 14th speaker ballot

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Tempers flared on the House floor Friday night after GOP holdouts dashed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) hopes of victory on the 14th ballot for speaker of the House. The hours of talks on Friday night were not enough to sway Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

McCarthy made headway with Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), holdouts who voted "present" on Friday night, but without another vote in favor of McCarthy, the GOP leader fell one vote short of becoming the next speaker.

Tensions were high after four grueling days of negotiations. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) could be seen pulling Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) back as he appeared to nearly get in an altercation with Gaetz over his "present" vote.

