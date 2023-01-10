A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax

Replace with a single consumption levy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:35pm
Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Republicans in the House of Representatives will vote on a bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), eliminate the national income tax, and replace it with a national consumption tax.

Fox News Digital has learned that the House will be voting on Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter's reintroduced Fair Tax Act that aims to reel in the IRS and remove the national income tax, as well as other taxes, and replace them with a single consumption tax.

The vote on the bill was made as part of the deal between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and members of the House Freedom Caucus and was pushed forward in his quest for the gavel.

WND News Services
