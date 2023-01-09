'He's a human being': Joe Rogan calls for Will Smith to be forgiven for infamous Oscars slap

(CBN NEWS) -- Months after blasting actor Will Smith for his now-infamous Oscars slap, popular podcaster Joe Rogan is calling for Smith to be forgiven.
Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” while speaking with actor Jon Bernthal he believes Smith is a “human being” who “has to be forgiven” for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the awards show, according to The Daily Wire.
Rogan said he initially was on board with shunning Smith forever but has had a change of heart.
