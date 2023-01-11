Hundreds of flights grounded nationwide after FAA experiences computer outage

(FOX BUSINESS) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is suffering a nationwide technical outage resulting in hundreds of canceled flights Wednesday morning.

The outage comes as a result of the failure of the FAA's NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports across the country.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

"The NOTAM outage continued with no current estimated time of restoration," the FAA website stated Wednesday morning.

