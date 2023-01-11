A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hundreds of flights grounded nationwide after FAA experiences computer outage

United Airlines halts all of its aircraft until 10 a.m. Eastern due to situation

Published January 11, 2023 at 7:18am
Published January 11, 2023 at 7:18am
(Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is suffering a nationwide technical outage resulting in hundreds of canceled flights Wednesday morning.

The outage comes as a result of the failure of the FAA's NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports across the country.

"The NOTAM outage continued with no current estimated time of restoration," the FAA website stated Wednesday morning.

Read the full story ›

