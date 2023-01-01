A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Ingested' into jet engine: American Airlines worker killed at airport

'We are devastated by the accident involving a team member'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2023 at 6:40pm
(AL.COM) -- An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board into a Saturday afternoon accident that killed an American Airlines ground crew worker at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The NTSB this afternoon released a statement saying the death occurred when “a ground support personnel was ingested into the engine.”

The worker has not been identified.

Read the full story ›

