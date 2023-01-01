'Ingested' into jet engine: American Airlines worker killed at airport

(AL.COM) -- An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board into a Saturday afternoon accident that killed an American Airlines ground crew worker at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
The NTSB this afternoon released a statement saying the death occurred when “a ground support personnel was ingested into the engine.”
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
The worker has not been identified.
TRENDING: File bankruptcy over $3,000? Not smart