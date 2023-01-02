'Instant access': 'The Bible Memory Man' can recite 20 Scripture books by heart

(CBN NEWS) -- Tom Meyer, a Christian professor, known as "The Bible Memory Man," believes committing Scripture to memory can transform believers' faith and lives.

Meyer has memorized 20 books of the Bible in their entirety, and now he's on a mission to help others do the same. The educator recently told "The 700 Club" why he believes passionately in memorization.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Number one, it puts the mind of God within reach, no matter where you are, no matter what you're doing," he said. "You have instant access to the ... living God."

TRENDING: Why we prefer tangible investments … like cows and blueberries

Read the full story ›