A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Instant access': 'The Bible Memory Man' can recite 20 Scripture books by heart

'Number one, it puts the mind of God within reach'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2023 at 8:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CBN NEWS) -- Tom Meyer, a Christian professor, known as "The Bible Memory Man," believes committing Scripture to memory can transform believers' faith and lives.

Meyer has memorized 20 books of the Bible in their entirety, and now he's on a mission to help others do the same. The educator recently told "The 700 Club" why he believes passionately in memorization.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Number one, it puts the mind of God within reach, no matter where you are, no matter what you're doing," he said. "You have instant access to the ... living God."

TRENDING: Why we prefer tangible investments … like cows and blueberries

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Instant access': 'The Bible Memory Man' can recite 20 Scripture books by heart
Gas prices too high? One couple is getting a divorce as a result
Angry CNN viewers unload on Twitter after Don Lemon's New Year's Eve miss
Marie Osmond debuts new look in rare photo with husband
The creepy reason you don't want to put Alexa in your bedroom
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×