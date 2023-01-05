Iran's supreme leader opens up to relaxing hijab rules after months of protest, executions

(FOX NEWS) – Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei expressed openness to relaxing hijab rules Wednesday, following months of protests and executions.

Iran has been in uproar for months following the police killing of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. Khamenei's regime responded with violent police crackdowns, with many Iranians being killed during protests and others being arrested and executed. Nevertheless, Khamenei's indicated Wednesday that the months of unrest were having an impact.

"Women who do not have full hijab should not be considered as people outside of religion or against the Islamic Revolution," Khamenei said, according to state media.

