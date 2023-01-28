Ivy-league university president pledges to prioritize 'diversity' when filling high-ranking roles

By Alexa Schwerha
Yale University’s president promised to prioritize diversity while filling six high-ranking positions in the administration, according to student newspaper Yale Daily News.
President Peter Salovey will make six appointments to high-level positions currently being held by interim or retiring faculty by the end of the spring 2023 semester, the News reported. He said that he will make diversity a priority when filling the positions, which include four cabinet positions as well as director and leadership titles.
“I’ve challenged myself to continue to try to create more diversity for Yale at the highest ranks — among deans and among vice presidents,” Salovey told the News. “I think diversity among the leadership ranks sets the example for the rest of campus.”
The open positions include deans for the School of Public Health, School of Nursing, School of Music, Yale health director, university chaplain and vice president for communication.
While Salovey makes the final decision in all appointments, he reportedly told search committee members to provide a shortlist of candidates which reflected a diverse pool. He said while the cabinet is small, he works “very hard to try to improve our diversity numbers every time one of those 25 positions opens up,” according to the News.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) will be a priority for the university during the 2023 calendar year, the News reported. The university reportedly intends to measure “the sense of belongings” on its campus as part of its five-year plancalled “Belonging at Yale.”
The university will also hire 45 faculty members in its Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences because of ““the need for inclusion,” according to the News.
Yale University and the Office of the President did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
