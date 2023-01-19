A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Pfeiffer among celebs with COVID days after Golden Globes

Ripple effect on this year's awards season

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 4:56pm
Jamie Lee Curtis (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – Some Hollywood stars came away from this year’s Golden Globes with more than just an award.

A handful of A-listers have tested positive for COVID after rubbing shoulders at the star-studded ceremony last week, and it’s had a ripple effect on this year’s awards season. At least four big names among the Hollywood elite are recovering from the virus, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Colin Farrell and his co-star Brendan Gleeson, BBC News reports.

As the guest list for Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards grew smaller and smaller, the awards show forced all attendees to take COVID tests prior to arrival, Deadline reports.

Read the full story ›

