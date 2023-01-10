The Jan. 6 Big Lies never stop

Ashli Babbitt was the ONLY person shot and killed on Jan. 6, 2021, disturbance at the U.S. Capitol. She was unarmed, tiny and posed no visible threats. She was a married 14-year veteran of the U.S. military.

That's where the lies began on Jan. 6. Almost everything the public has heard about it, the deliberately controlled information, from Day 1 has been whole-cloth disinformation shamelessly manufactured – a sham that makes a mockery of the U.S. Constitution.

It began with who it was that killed the only victim in what has been called an "insurrection."

It was a Capitol Hill police officer named Michael Byrd who shot Babbitt in the neck. At the time of that killing, Byrd had a documented history of gross negligence with a firearm. He left a loaded Glock pistol in a public men's room at the Capitol, a firing offense for any law-enforcement officer. But for some reason, Michael Byrd was still on the force that day – prominently.

He killed her in cold blood but was never charged with any offense. Instead, he was called a national hero.

Incredibly, Ashli Babbitt's mother, was arrested on the second anniversary of Jan. 6 in Washington by the Capitol Police as she was trying to hold a memorial for her daughter. The charge? Jaywalking.

These are just a few of the facts that have been deliberately withheld, covered up, in an attempt to keep the actual high crimes surrounding Jan. 6 from being disclosed. Many of these facts were told for the first time by Tucker Carlson on his evening show the day of the protest's second anniversary.

Despite the fact that the killing of Babbitt is by far the most tragic thing that took place Jan. 6, it is the least talked about event of the day. Consider that Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that some 2,000 people continue to be investigated, charged or still held without being charged, related to the events of that day. An undisclosed few have just given up and committed suicide. Some have been held in solitary confinement for almost two years.

Remember what you were told about the five police officers that were killed that day?

It was another lie. Fortunately, none was killed Jan. 6. But still the loose talk by people trying to equate the Capitol fracas with Pearl Harbor and 9/11 continues.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic House leader, said this: "We are gathered here to honor their memory and acknowledge with deep gratitude the tremendous bravery of the hundreds of officers who defended us at this citadel of democracy that fateful day. As a result of the events on January 6, the lives of five heroic officers were lost."

Speaking of Garland, a man that should know better, recently said this: "We will never forget the five officers who responded selflessly on January 6 and who have since lost their lives."

Joe Biden reiterated this lie on the anniversary of Jan. 6: "These people and the people representing those who couldn't be here because they gave their lives for this did, is incredibly consequential. That's not political talk. That's historical fact."

Then there is the matter of the pipe bomber who planted explosives outside the Democratic National Committee – at the same moment Kamala Harris, who had Secret Service protection who swept the building, was there. So, how did the U.S. Secret Service miss a bomb sitting in plain sight during its security sweep? We can't answer that because the FBI still to this day refuses to release all the security footage.

"Nor does anyone in authority want to talk about Ray Epps," says Carlson. "Ray Epps, of course, is the man who was caught on tape encouraging the crowd outside the Capitol, both on January 5 and 6, to commit felonies by rushing inside. Now, what's interesting is that the January 6 Committee, under public pressure, did in the end interview Ray Epps. Now, we don't have all of the committee's records about that interview. We should, but we don't. But some have been released, and what they tell is a remarkable story. In the testimony that we have, the committee coaches Ray Epps on how to answer questions about his involvement. 'I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it. I helped get people there.'"

Let's hope when Republicans have a turn to ask questions shortly we might be able to get better answers.

