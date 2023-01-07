Japan minister calls for New World Order

(ZEROHEDGE) – Japan's trade and industry minister said on Thursday that a 'new world order' is needed to counter the rise of authoritarian regimes which have thrived in post-Cold War free trade and economic interdependence.

"Authoritarian countries have amassed tremendous power, both economically and militarily," said Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, adding "We must rebuild a world order based on the fundamental values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

"We might need to make preparations to identify the choke points of countries wanting to engage in coercion and then take countermeasures if necessary," said Nishimura, who warned that democracies need to protect their industrial power and guard against technology theft – particularly those which could be used for military applications.

