Japan to start paying citizens 1 million yen to leave Tokyo

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Japan's capital is so overcrowded that the government is offering to pay families to move out— an attempt to strengthen countryside towns and rejuvenate the dwindling birth rate.

Beginning in April, families in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including those headed by single parents, will be eligible to receive 1 million yen ($7,700) per child if they relocate to less-populated areas across the country, according to a spokesperson from the central government.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The amount is more than triple the 300,000 yen incentive already in place, the reports said.

TRENDING: Top newspaper paints pro-life success story as a tragedy

Read the full story ›