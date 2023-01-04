A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Japan to start paying citizens 1 million yen to leave Tokyo

Financial incentives highlight challenges with low birth rate and long life expectancy

Published January 4, 2023 at 5:13pm
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:13pm
Japanese school children sit socially distanced while attending a wheelchair rugby game, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, during the Tokyo Paralympics at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Japanese school children sit socially distanced while attending a wheelchair rugby game, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, during the Tokyo Paralympics at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Japan's capital is so overcrowded that the government is offering to pay families to move out— an attempt to strengthen countryside towns and rejuvenate the dwindling birth rate.

Beginning in April, families in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including those headed by single parents, will be eligible to receive 1 million yen ($7,700) per child if they relocate to less-populated areas across the country, according to a spokesperson from the central government.

The amount is more than triple the 300,000 yen incentive already in place, the reports said.

